AgileThought (AGIL) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

AgileThought, Inc. AGIL is slated to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 12, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 116.4% on average.

AgileThought, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AgileThought, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AgileThought, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $43.3 million, indicating a 2.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share. The company reported a loss of a penny per share in the year-ago quarter.

AgileThought’s performance in the quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted due to the company’s exit from non-core revenues and heavy investments in sales, delivery and people.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AgileThought this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AgileThought has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.43, beating the consensus mark by 4.4% but declining 35.6% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.