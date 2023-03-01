Agilent's (A) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Agilent Technologies A reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The bottom line increased 13% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.



Revenues of $1.76 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. The top line was up 5% on a reported basis and 10% on a core basis from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s levels.



Top-line growth was driven by growing momentum across the pharma and applied markets. Strong performances in China and Europe also contributed well.

Segmental Top Line Details

Agilent has three reporting segments, namely Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG), Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) and Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG).



LSAG: The segment accounted for $1.03 billion or 58.8% of its total revenues, up 6% on a reported basis and 11% on a core basis from the respective prior-year fiscal quarter’s levels. This was driven by solid momentum in the Chemical & Advanced Materials market, owing to strong demand for materials used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and batteries. Strength in LC+LCMS and spectroscopy also aided results.



ACG: Revenues from the segment were $381 million, accounting for 21.7% of total revenues. Also, the top line improved 6% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 13% on a core basis, driven by service business growth on the back of strong customer-lab operations. Further, strong renewals for support contracts and solid momentum across the enterprise services business were positives.



DGG: Revenues increased 3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s figure on a reported basis and 8% on a core basis to $342 million, accounting for the remaining 19.5% of total revenues. Segmental growth was attributed to strength in NASD and IHC cancer diagnostics.

Operating Results

For the fiscal first quarter, gross margin in the LSAG segment expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 61.2% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s number. ACG gross margin expanded 100 bps to 48.5%. DGG’s gross margin contracted 160 bps from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals to 51.2%.



Research & development (R&D) costs were $123 million, up 5.1% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s number. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses were $419 million, up 0.5% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s figure. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses expanded 10 bps year over year to 7%. Meanwhile, SG&A expenses contracted 100 bps year over year to 23.9%.



Operating margin for the fiscal first quarter was 24.3%, which expanded 180 bps from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s figure.



Segment wise, the operating margin for LSAG was up 150 bps from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s level at 30.4%. ACG’s operating margin was 27%, up 180 bps from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. DGG segment’s operating margin contracted 290 bps to 17.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2023, Agilent’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.25 billion, up from $1.05 billion on Oct 31, 2022.



Accounts receivables were $1.46 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023, up from $1.41 billion at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022.



Long-term debt was $2.733 billion for the reported quarter, which remained flat compared with the prior fiscal quarter.



Agilent generated $296 million in cash from operations during the reported quarter.



Further, it returned $142 million to shareholders, out of which dividend payments accounted for $67 million and share repurchases accounted for the remaining $75 million.

Guidance

For the fiscal second quarter of 2023, management expects revenues of $1.655-$1.680 billion, suggesting growth between 6% and 7.5% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.64 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.24-$1.27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share.



For fiscal 2023, management raised its revenue guidance from the band of $6.90-$7 billion to $7.03-$7.1 billion, implying growth of 2.7-3.7% on a reported basis and 5.5-6.5% on a core basis from the respective fiscal 2022 figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-fiscal revenues is pegged at $6.95 billion.



Management also raised the guidance for fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share from $5.61-$5.69 to $5.65-$5.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.64 per share.

