Markets
A

Agilent Technologies To Invest $725 Mln To Double Capacity For Oligos

January 09, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Monday announced that it will invest $725 million to double the manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids or Oligos. The investment is in response to the rapid growth of the Oligos market at $1 billion.

The company expects the rendering of the proposed manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado, and customer shipments to start in 2026.

The additional capacity will enable it to meet the demand for siRNA and antisense molecules and also significantly increase the number of CRISPR guide RNA programs, the company noted.

The market for therapeutic oligos is projected to grow in double digits annually over the next five years, reaching $2.4 billion in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

A

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.