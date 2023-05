(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after investment advisory KeyBanc downgraded the company to Sector Weight from Overweight, despite earnings growth in the second quarter.

Currently, shares are at $114.12, down 11.21 percent from the previous close of $128.64 on a volume of 833,531.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.