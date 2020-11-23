Agilent Technologies Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $222 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.48 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $305 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.42 - $1.43 Bln

