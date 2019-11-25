Agilent Technologies Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Agilent Technologies (A):

-Earnings: $194 million in Q4 vs. $195 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.62 in Q4 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $277 million or $0.89 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.85 per share -Revenue: $1.37 billion in Q4 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year.

