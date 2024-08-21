News & Insights

Agilent Technologies Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

August 21, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $282 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $111 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.578 billion from $1.672 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $282 Mln. vs. $111 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.578 Bln vs. $1.672 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 to $1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.641-$1.691 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.21 to $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $6.450-$6.500 Bln

