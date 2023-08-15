Agilent Technologies Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $111 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $422 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.67 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $111 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 - $5.43 Full year revenue guidance: $6.80 - $6.85 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.