Agilent Technologies Q3 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Continue?

The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has been notably strong over the last month, increasing more than 10% in value and outperforming the S&P 500. Still, the sector is deep in the red year-to-date.

Below is a table illustrating the sector’s performance vs. the S&P 500 over several timeframes.



A company residing in the sector that sports the highly-coveted single letter ticker, Agilent Technologies A, is on deck to reveal Q3 results after market close on Tuesday, August 16th.

Agilent Technologies is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets. The company was originally a spin-off from Hewlett-Packard.

How does the company stack up heading into the quarterly print? Let’s dive in and find out.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, Agilent shares have been notably stronger than its Zacks Sector but are still down 16%.



Over the last month, Agilent shares have soared, tacking on an impressive 12% double-digit gain and just barely outperforming its Zacks Sector.



The recent strong price action is undoubtedly a positive, signaling that buyers have finally reappeared.

Pivoting to valuation, A’s forward earnings multiple of 27.1X is marginally above its five-year median of 26.4X and represents a somewhat steep 10% premium relative to its sector.



Quarterly Estimates

Two analysts have lowered their earnings outlook for the quarter over the last 60 days, with the Consensus Estimate Trend slipping marginally. Still, the $1.20 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate pencils in a solid 9% year-over-year uptick in earnings.



Agilent’s top-line looks to register solid growth as well – the company is projected to have generated $1.6 billion in revenue throughout the quarter, good enough for a 3% year-over-year uptick.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

A’s been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, chaining together nine consecutive bottom-line beats. In just its latest quarter, the company recorded a marginal 2% EPS beat.

Top-line results have also been remarkable – A has penciled in nine revenue beats over its last ten quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



In addition, day-traders should be aware that following each of its last three quarterly prints, shares have moved downwards each time, all by at least 4.5%.

Putting Everything Together

Agilent shares have been hot as of late, outperforming its Zacks Sector over the last month and year-to-date. Valuation levels appear slightly elevated, with shares trading above their five-year median and its Zacks Sector average.

Analysts have been bearish for the quarter, but the company is projected to register solid top and bottom-line growth.

Furthermore, A has consistently reported quarterly results above expectations, but the market hasn’t reacted well following the releases as of late.

Heading into the print, Agilent Technologies A carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an Earnings ESP Score of -1.8%.



