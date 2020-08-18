Agilent Technologies Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $199 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $243 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

