Agilent Technologies Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $377 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.72 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $302 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.36 to $1.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.640 - $1.675 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $6.93 - $7.03 Bln

