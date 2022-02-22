Markets
A

Agilent Technologies Q1 sales increase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed a profit for first quarter of $283 million

The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $368 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.67 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $283 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.595 - $1.625 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $6.67 - $6.73 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

A

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular