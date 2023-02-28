Agilent Technologies Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $352 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $406 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.76 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $352 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.24 - $1.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.655 - $1.680 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $7.03 - $7.10 Bln

