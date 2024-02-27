Agilent Technologies Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $348 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $352 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $1.66 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $348 Mln. vs. $352 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.560 - $1.590 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.44 - $5.55 Full year revenue guidance: $6.710 - $6.810 Bln

