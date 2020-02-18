Agilent Technologies Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $197 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $504 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $252 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.28 - $1.32 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.38 - $3.43 Full year revenue guidance: $5.50 - $5.55 Bln

