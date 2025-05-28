Markets
Agilent Technologies Profit Retreats In Q2

May 28, 2025 — 04:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $308 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $373 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.668 billion from $1.573 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $215 Mln. vs. $308 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $1.668 Bln vs. $1.573 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.645 - $1.675 bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.54 to $5.61 Full year revenue guidance: $6.73 - $6.81 bln

