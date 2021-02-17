Agilent Technologies, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 19%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Agilent Technologies beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.5b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 19%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:A Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Following the latest results, Agilent Technologies' 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.75b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 18% to US$3.11. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.11 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 8.9% to US$135despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Agilent Technologies' earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Agilent Technologies analyst has a price target of US$136 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$77.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Agilent Technologies shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Agilent Technologies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Agilent Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.0% increase next year well below the historical 6.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Agilent Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Agilent Technologies' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Agilent Technologies analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Agilent Technologies that we have uncovered.

