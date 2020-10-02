Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased A prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that A has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.22, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of A was $101.22, representing a -2.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.66 and a 65.58% increase over the 52 week low of $61.13.

A is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). A's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports A's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.64%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the A Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to A through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have A as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 17.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of A at 4%.

