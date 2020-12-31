Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased A prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.78% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of A was $117.39, representing a -2.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.24 and a 92.03% increase over the 52 week low of $61.13.

A is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). A's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports A's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.51%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to A through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have A as a top-10 holding:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EDOC with an increase of 21.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of A at 4.07%.

