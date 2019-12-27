Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased A prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.45, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of A was $85.45, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.64 and a 37.82% increase over the 52 week low of $62.

A is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). A's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports A's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.72%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the A Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to A through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have A as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 14.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of A at 4.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.