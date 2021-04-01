Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.194 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased A prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $127.14, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of A was $127.14, representing a -7.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.98 and a 86.59% increase over the 52 week low of $68.14.

A is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). A's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports A's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.73%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the A Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to A through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have A as a top-10 holding:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 21.11% over the last 100 days. EDOC has the highest percent weighting of A at 4.49%.

