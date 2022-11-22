Agilent Technologies Gains On Q4 Revenue Growth

Markets
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) shares are gaining on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported higher fourth-quarter revenues compared to the prior year.

The provider of diagnostics and research services quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, higher than $1.66 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company's outlook is in the range of $6.90 to $7.00 billion, representing reported growth of 0.8 2.2 percent growth and core growth of 5 to 6.5 percent.

For the first-quarter revenue, guidance is in the range of $1.68 to $1.70 billion, representing reported growth of 0.4 to 1.6 percent.

Currently, shares are at $155.63, up 7.23 percent from the previous close of $145.14 on a volume of 755,824.

