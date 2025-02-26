AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $A Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ($A) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,681,000,000, missing estimates of $1,701,999,468 by $-20,999,468.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIQUE GRAU (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,175,000 .

. PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,958 shares for an estimated $293,700.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 542 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $41,201,886 of award payments to $A over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

