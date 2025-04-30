Agilent Technologies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $30.6 billion, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Established in 1999 as a spin-off from Hewlett-Packard, Agilent provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, software, services, and consumables.

The life science titan is all set to release its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28. Ahead of the event, analysts expect A to report a profit of $1.27 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.1% from $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year ending in October, analysts expect A to report EPS of $5.54, up 4.7% from $5.29 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 9% year over year to $6.04 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of A have declined 23% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.7% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) marginal dip over the same time frame.

Agilent stock plunged 5.5% following its fiscal Q1 earnings release on February 26. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.31, marking a nearly 2% year-over-year increase and surpassing Wall Street’s forecast of $1.27. Revenue also edged up 1.4% to $1.7 billion, slightly ahead of projections. However, the sharp decline in share price was driven by weaker-than-expected guidance.

For the second quarter, Agilent projected revenue between $1.61 billion and $1.65 billion, below analyst estimates. For FY2025, the company expects revenue to range from $6.68 billion to $6.76 billion, reflecting modest growth of 2.6% to 3.8%, with non-GAAP EPS forecasted between $5.54 and $5.61.

However, analysts’ consensus opinion on A stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions are evenly split, with half recommending a “Strong Buy,” while the remaining half suggest a “Hold” for the stock.

A’s average analyst price target is $139, indicating a potential upside of 29.4% from the current levels.

