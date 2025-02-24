AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $A Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ($A) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,701,999,468 and earnings of $1.30 per share.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINIQUE GRAU (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,175,000.
- PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,958 shares for an estimated $293,700.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 541 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,147,040 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,773,353
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,549,130 shares (+498.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,110,124
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,524,134 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,752,161
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 1,125,066 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,141,366
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,118,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,287,232
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 724,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,384,140
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 682,837 shares (+300.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,732,322
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $41,293,740 of award payments to $A over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DRUG TESTING AND DRUG DEMAND REDUCTION PROGRAM: $6,089,672
- CHROMATOGRAPHY MAINTENANCE FORT MEADE: $2,593,267
- SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT FOR AGILENT LABORATORY EQUIPMENT: $1,871,913
- TITLE: AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES - GC/MS - SFL2 - SFL8 REQUESTOR: JESSICA C LAWRENCE REF AWARD/BPA: 15DDHQ20A000...: $1,699,697
- TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND PROCURE BULK RESOLUTION TECHNOLOGY (BRT) UNITS TO SUPPORT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (...: $1,020,000
