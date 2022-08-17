Agilent Technologies Continues On Rally

Markets
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend, since the company yesterday reported strong profit for the third quarter, supported by revenue growth. Further, the company had raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share and revenue guidance.

Currently, shares are at $142.89, up 7.62 percent from the previous close of $132.77 on a volume of 715,299.

