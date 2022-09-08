Agilent Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.41, changing hands as high as $133.62 per share. Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of A shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, A's low point in its 52 week range is $112.52 per share, with $179.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.54.

