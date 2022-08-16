Markets
Agilent Technologies Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $329 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $401 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.72 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $329 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 - $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.750 - $1.775 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.06 - $5.08 Full year revenue guidance: $6.750 - $6.775 Bln

