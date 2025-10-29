Agilent Technologies (BIT:1A) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 131.54

The average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies (BIT:1A) has been revised to €131.54 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of €118.09 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €106.94 to a high of €154.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from the latest reported closing price of €121.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1A is 0.24%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 297,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,227K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,953K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,160K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1A by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,947K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1A by 4.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,162K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,599K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,093K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1A by 8.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.