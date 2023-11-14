Agilent Technologies Announces FDA Approval For PD-L1 IHC 22C3 PharmDx - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has received FDA approval for the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx as a diagnostic tool to aid in identifying patients with Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma who may be eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy. The company noted that this marks the sixth cancer type for which PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx has gained FDA approval.

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx was developed by Agilent in partnership with Merck as a companion diagnostic for KEYTRUDA.

