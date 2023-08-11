Agilent Technologies (A) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 15.



For the fiscal third quarter, A expects revenues of $1.640-$1.675 billion, suggesting growth between 4.5% and 2.5% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.66 billion, implying a decline of 3.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.36-$1.38 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.37 per share, indicating growth of 2.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

The company is expected to have gained from growing momentum across Agilent’s Cross Lab Group (ACG) and Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segments during the fiscal third quarter.



Notably, the ACG segment is likely to have benefited from robust portfolio offerings. Moreover, strength in services attached to new instrument installations, as well as expanding service offerings for the existing instrument base, are likely to have contributed well.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACG is pegged at $377 million, implying growth of 5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Further, Agilent’s strength in NASD (Nucleic Acid Solutions Division) business is expected to have continued benefiting the DGG segment’s performance in the fiscal third quarter. Also, solid momentum in the pathology business and companion diagnostics pharma services are likely to have been positives.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGG is pegged at $350 million, implying growth of 2.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Additionally, strength in liquid chromatography and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and lab consumables is expected to have benefited Agilent’s Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment in the quarter under review.



However, the weakening of biotech and small molecule businesses is likely to have scaled down the LSAG segment’s revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSAG is pegged at $929 million, implying a decline of 8.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Furthermore, mounting expenses, geopolitical tensions and rising inflation are likely to have remained headwinds in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

