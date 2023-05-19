Agilent Technologies (A) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 23.



For the fiscal second quarter, A expects revenues of $1.655-$1.680 billion, suggesting growth between 6% and 7.5% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.67 billion, implying growth of 3.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.24-1.27 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.03%.

Key Factors to Note

Agilent’s performance in the fiscal second quarter is likely to have benefited from solid momentum in the chemical & advanced materials markets.



Additionally, A’s strength in the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment, owing to growth in Spectra business and strengthening spectroscopy base across various end markets, is expected to have contributed to its performance in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSAG is pegged at $938 million, implying growth of 4.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, during the fiscal second quarter, Agilent’s Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment is likely to have benefited from service business growth on the back of strong customer-lab operations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACG is pegged at $367 million, implying growth of 3.96% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s Strength in NASD and Genomics portfolio is likely to have contributed to the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment in the second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGG is pegged at $362 million, implying growth of 1.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Further, strength in the Americas region and growth in the European businesses are expected to have remained tailwinds in the quarter under discussion.



However, mounting expenses and macroeconomic headwinds are likely to have remained a headwind in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Agilent. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADSK is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, suggesting a rise of 8.4% year over year.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NVDA is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 32.4%.



Costco Wholesale COST has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



COST is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, suggesting an increase of 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





