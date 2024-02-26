Agilent Technologies (A) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 27.



For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.555-$1.605 billion, suggesting a decline of 11.4-8.6% on a reported basis from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.57 billion, implying a decline of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.20-$1.23 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, indicating a fall of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same once, the average being 2.99%.

Key Factors to Note

The company is expected to have gained from the growing momentum across Agilent’s Cross Lab Group (“ACG”) segment in the fiscal first quarter.



The ACG segment is likely to have benefited from the solid momentum across end markets and various geographic regions. Strength in services attached to new instrument installations and existing instrument base is likely to have contributed well.



However, weak momentum in China is anticipated to have been concerning for the business.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACG is pegged at $385 million, implying growth of 1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s strength in the NASD (Nucleic Acid Solutions Division) business is expected to have continued benefiting the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (“DGG”) segment’s performance in the fiscal first quarter.



However, softness in the genomics business is likely to have been a negative in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGG is pegged at $332 million, implying a fall of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Meanwhile, the weakening momentum in the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (“LSAG”) segment is expected to have been a major headwind for Agilent. Macroeconomic uncertainties, soft market conditions in China and sluggish capital spending by customers are expected to have negatively impacted the segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSAG is pegged at $849 million, implying a decline of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Agilent this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Agilent Technologies has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 75 cents.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Burlington Stores is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s earnings is pinned at $3.25 per share, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Compugen CGEN has an Earnings ESP of +451.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Compugen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEN’s earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter loss of 4 cents.



