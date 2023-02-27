Agilent Technologies (A) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Agilent Technologies A is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 28.



For the fiscal first quarter, A expects revenues of $1.68-$1.70 billion, suggesting growth between 6.8% and 8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.69 billion, implying growth of 1.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



A’s Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.29-1.31 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, indicating growth of 8.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.74%.

Key Factors to Note

Agilent’s performance in the fiscal first quarter is likely to have benefited from solid momentum in the pharma and applied markets.



Further, the company’s growing momentum across chemical & advanced materials, food, and environmental & forensics markets is likely to have remained a positive in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, A’s strength in the Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) segment, owing to growth in Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry instruments, is expected to have contributed well in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSAG is pegged at $988 million, implying growth of 1.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Moreover, during the fiscal first quarter, Agilent’s Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment is likely to have benefited from an increase in the service agreement connect rate.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACG is pegged at $363 million, implying growth of 1.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Agilent’s Strength in NASD and Genomics portfolio is likely to have contributed well to the Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment in its first quarter fiscal results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGG is pegged at $343 million, implying growth of 1.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Furthermore, strength in the Americas region and growth in the European and China businesses are expected to have remained tailwinds in the quarter under discussion.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Further, mounting expenses and macroeconomic headwinds are likely to have remained a concern in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for A this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Agilent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 43.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Axonics AXNX has an Earnings ESP of +31.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Axonics is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXNX’s loss is pegged at 23 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 34 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Broadcom AVGO ESP of +1.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Broadcom is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO’s earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share, suggesting an increase of 21.1% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

