Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $127.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had gained 8.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 2.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.66 billion, down 3.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion, which would represent changes of +7.47% and +2.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Agilent Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Agilent Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.76.

It is also worth noting that A currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

