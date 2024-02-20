Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Agilent Technologies (A) standing at $134.14, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Shares of the scientific instrument maker have appreciated by 1.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agilent Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.21, marking a 11.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.57 billion, indicating a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.48 per share and a revenue of $6.74 billion, indicating changes of +0.74% and -1.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Agilent Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Agilent Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Agilent Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.09.

We can also see that A currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.