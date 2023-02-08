Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $154.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 0.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Agilent Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 8.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 1.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.05% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Agilent Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Agilent Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.38. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.38.

Meanwhile, A's PEG ratio is currently 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

