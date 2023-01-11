Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed the most recent trading day at $158.17, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 1.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 8.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 1.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.05% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Agilent Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.7, so we one might conclude that Agilent Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that A has a PEG ratio of 2.75 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

