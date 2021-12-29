Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $160.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the scientific instrument maker had gained 5.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.65 billion, up 6.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.06% and +6.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Agilent Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.58.

We can also see that A currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

