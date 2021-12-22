Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed the most recent trading day at $156.78, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 0.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Agilent Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, up 6.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion, which would represent changes of +11.06% and +6.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% higher within the past month. Agilent Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.38, which means Agilent Technologies is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that A has a PEG ratio of 3.55 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

