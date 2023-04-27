Agilent Technologies (A) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed the most recent trading day at $133.25, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 0.55% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.67 billion, up 3.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $7.07 billion, which would represent changes of +8.81% and +3.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Agilent Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Agilent Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.82.

Investors should also note that A has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

