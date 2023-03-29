Agilent Technologies (A) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $133.85, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 6.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Agilent Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Agilent Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, up 3.88% from the year-ago period.

A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $7.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.81% and +3.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Agilent Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.59, so we one might conclude that Agilent Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, A's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.