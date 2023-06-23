Agilent Technologies (A) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $119.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 0.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion, down 3.5% from the year-ago period.

A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.47% and +2.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Agilent Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Agilent Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.53.

We can also see that A currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow An in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

