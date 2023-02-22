Agilent Technologies (A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $142.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 7.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 8.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 1.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.05% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Agilent Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Agilent Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.41 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.41.

Also, we should mention that A has a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

