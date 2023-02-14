Agilent Technologies (A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $153.04, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the scientific instrument maker had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Agilent Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion, up 1.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.05% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Agilent Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Agilent Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.39. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.39.

It is also worth noting that A currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. A's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

