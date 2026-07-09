Agilent Strengthens Biopharma Growth Prospects With AI Expansion

Agilent Technologies A shares have lost 5.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Medical industry's 2.8% growth. The dip reflects cautious laboratory spending and a challenging macroeconomic environment.



However, Agilent continues to strengthen its long-term growth prospects through product innovation and expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled laboratory software and automation capabilities, supported by healthy demand across the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and advanced materials markets.



The company also benefits from growing demand for AI-enabled laboratory software and automation as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly digitize research workflows and accelerate drug discovery. Agilent's integrated software ecosystem, led by its OpenLab and xCELLigence platforms, combines analytical instruments, software and laboratory automation to improve productivity, reduce manual intervention and deliver more consistent scientific results.

Agilent Expands AI-Powered Cell Analysis Portfolio

Agilent continues to strengthen its AI-enabled laboratory portfolio through innovations spanning analytical instruments, laboratory software, automation and digital workflows, supporting the growing adoption of AI-driven research solutions.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Building on this strategy, the company launched xCELLigence RTCA eSight AI, a new AI-powered software module that simplifies label-free live-cell imaging analysis. The software enhances the xCELLigence RTCA eSight platform by combining AI-driven image analysis with impedance measurements, enabling researchers to analyze imaging and cell behavior simultaneously from the same experiment.



The new module replaces manual cell segmentation and subjective parameter tuning with a one-click automated workflow, helping researchers generate more consistent and reproducible results while reducing analysis time and lowering training requirements. Designed for drug discovery and high-throughput biopharma research, the software is expected to accelerate scientific workflows, improve laboratory productivity and expand adoption of Agilent's integrated cell analysis platform, supporting long-term software and biopharma growth.

AI Innovation Strengthens Agilent's Growth Story

Agilent continues to expand its AI capabilities across laboratory software, automation and digital workflows. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, AI was highlighted as a key long-term growth driver, with increasing customer adoption and continued investments in digital laboratory solutions expected to support sustainable growth. Agilent is integrating AI across its analytical instruments, laboratory informatics and automation solutions to enhance scientific workflows and operational efficiency.



Agilent is further expanding its digital laboratory capabilities through its announcement of the China Innovation Center in June 2026, which focuses on AI, automation and digital laboratory technologies to enable next-generation smart laboratories. These initiatives strengthen Agilent's AI-enabled laboratory portfolio and are expected to address growing demand for AI-powered laboratory software and automation solutions, strengthening the company's long-term growth prospects.

Agilent Provides Strong Fiscal Q3 2026 Outlook

Agilent's improving demand environment, expanding AI software portfolio and continued product innovation are expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, A expects revenues to be in the range of $1.83-$1.85 billion, implying 5.0%-6.5% reported growth and 4.4%-5.9% core growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.84 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of approximately 6.02%.



The consensus estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, which has decreased by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.30%.

A’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Agilent carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Fortrea Holdings Inc FTRE, Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX and PTC Therapeutics PTCT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Medical sector. Fortrea Holdings Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences and PTC Therapeutics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FTRE shares have lost 1.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Fortrea Holdings is pegged at 40.91%.



NBIX shares have risen 25.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Neurocrine Biosciences is pegged at 33.41%.



Shares of PTCT have gained 16.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for PTC Therapeutics is pegged at 27.74%.

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Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.