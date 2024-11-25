Agilent sees FY25 adjusted EPS $5.54-$5.61, consensus $5.66

Sees FY25 revenue $6.79B-$6.87B, consensus $6.83B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on A:
- Agilent options imply 4.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 25, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- A Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.