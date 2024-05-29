Agilent (A) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Agilent Technologies (A) reported revenue of $1.57 billion, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical : $542 million versus $569.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.

: $542 million versus $569.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change. Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government : $139 million compared to the $149.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.

: $139 million compared to the $149.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical : $239 million versus $236.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $239 million versus $236.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials : $362 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $341.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $362 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $341.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group : $402 million compared to the $396.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $402 million compared to the $396.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics : $152 million compared to the $151.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $152 million compared to the $151.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group : $754 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $749.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%.

: $754 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $749.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%. Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group : $417 million compared to the $433.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

: $417 million compared to the $433.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenue by End Markets- Food: $139 million compared to the $146.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.

Shares of Agilent have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

