Agilent (A) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2026, Agilent Technologies (A) reported revenue of $1.8 billion, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was -0.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Revenue- Americas : $678 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $704.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $678 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $704.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Net Revenue- Asia Pacific : $602 million versus $604.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.

: $602 million versus $604.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change. Net Revenue- Europe : $518 million versus $486.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.

: $518 million versus $486.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change. Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Segment : $679 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $699.9 million.

: $679 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $699.9 million. Net Revenue- Applied Markets : $361 million versus $354.15 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $361 million versus $354.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group : $758 million compared to the $748.58 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $758 million compared to the $748.58 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials : $422 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $413.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $422 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $413.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics : $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

: $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%. Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical : $263 million versus $254.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $263 million versus $254.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government : $130 million versus $144.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $130 million versus $144.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical : $640 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $633.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $640 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $633.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenue by End Markets- Food: $166 million versus $166.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Agilent have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

