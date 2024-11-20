Agilent raises quarterly dividend by 5% to 24.8c per share

The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 22, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 31, 2024.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on A:
- Soros boosts stake in AstraZeneca, exits Apple position
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 1st
- Agilent price target raised to $145 from $135 at Barclays
- Agilent price target raised to $145 from $135 at Evercore ISI
- Agilent participates in a conference call with JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.